AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has held talks with Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere over the phone in a bid to convince him into snub interest from elsewhere and join the Italian champions.

Leeds could see star winger Raphinha leave Elland Road this summer as a host of top European clubs, including the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, are interested in him.

Raphinha, who is not short of suitors, is keen to join Barcelona this summer, and Leeds are pursuing deals for several targets at present to potentially replace him and strengthen their squad.

Club Brugge star De Ketelaere is one of the players the Whites’ have on their transfer radar, but they are facing strong competition for his signature from Serie A champions AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have submitted a bid worth €20m in addition to bonus payments for De Ketelaere, but it is well below the fee in the €30m to €35m range that Club Brugge are seeking for him.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan coach Pioli contacted De Ketelaere over the phone to discuss his plans for him at the San Siro, as he seeks to convince him to come to Milan.

Club Brugge are in no hurry to take a decision on the Belgian’s future but AC Milan are looking to seal a deal for him within the next ten to 15 days.

It has also been claimed that De Ketelaere is not keen on joining Leeds in the ongoing window and AC Milan are his preferred destination.