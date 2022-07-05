Brighton & Hove Albion prefer Torino’s offer for Leo Ostigard over one from Napoli, but the player is keen to join the Naples outfit.

Napoli have been looking to snap up Ostigard from Brighton for some time as they look to bolster their defence.

The Seagulls see the centre-back as surplus to requirements at the club and are willing to let him move on this summer.

Napoli already have an agreement in place with Ostigard over a move, but a deal is yet to be sealed as they are yet to agree terms with his club.

In addition to Napoli, their Serie A rivals Torino have also submitted an offer for Ostigard.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Brighton prefer selling Ostigard to the Torino over Napoli as the Turin outfit’s offer is better.

But the Norwegian has made it clear to Brighton that his club of choice are Napoli, who are ready to pay a fee in the €2m to €3m range, in addition to bonus payments, for his services.

Napoli and Torino are continuing their intense transfer battle for Ostigard as they both look to take him back to Italy, where he played on loan for Genoa last term.