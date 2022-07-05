Former Celtic recruitment chief John Park has take a job in a senior scouting position at Rangers, according to The Athletic.

Park was at Championship club Blackburn Rovers most recently, but has begun his work at Ibrox after leaving Ewood Park upon the expiry of his contract.

The 64-year-old is thought of highly in Glasgow, having unearthed gems such as Virgil van Dijk, Fraser Forster, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Dembele and Ki Sung-yeung between 2007 and 2016.

The arrival of Brendan Rodgers at Celtic saw an amicable parting of the ways as the Northern Irish tactician sought to bring in his own man in Lee Congerton to oversee transfers.

Park has now returned to Glasgow but has decided to join the club that have a long-standing rivalry with his former employers.

After leaving the Hoops, Park joined Sunderland and then Blackburn, before current Gers’ sporting director Ross Wilson made a move for him once Tony Mowbray was sacked by Blackburn.

The Glasgow giants now aim to replicate Park’s “Moneyball” approach to identify bargains in the transfer market and then potentially sell them on for a profit in the future.

Rangers are restructuring the scouting and medical departments within the club, with more incomings expected soon.