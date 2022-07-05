Leeds United are offering more than AC Milan for Club Brugge attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites are chasing several players as they look to add strength in depth and make up for the departure of Kalvin Phillips and the expected exit of Raphinha.

Club Brugge talent De Ketelaere is a player that Leeds are keen to bring to Elland Road, but they face competition from AC Milan and it has been claimed he is not keen on a switch to Yorkshire.

De Ketelaere is claimed to want to join AC Milan, but Leeds have offered more than the Italians.

Leeds are suggested to be offering over €30m, plus bonus payments, to take De Ketelaere from Club Brugge.

AC Milan by contrast want to pay just €20m for the Belgian.

The Italians’ bid is not good enough for Club Brugge, but talks are continuing between the two clubs to try to find common ground.

A switch to the San Siro would hand De Ketelaere the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.