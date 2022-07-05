Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare has visited Ligue 1 club Monaco, who are interested in signing him this summer and are holding talks with the Foxes.

Soumare signed for Leicester City last summer on the back of winning the Ligue 1 title with Lille in the previous campaign.

His maiden campaign with Leicester did not go smoothly though as he struggled to make it onto the pitch at times.

The midfielder made 19 appearances in the Premier League but played only twice in the last three months of the campaign.

Monaco are interested in signing the midfielder this summer after losing their own midfield presence in Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid.

Now, Soumare has taken a tour of the facilities of Monaco, who consider the midfielder a priority, according to France Football’s Nabil Djellit.

Leicester are claimed to be open to selling the midfielder this summer and the two clubs are in negotiations regarding him.

Soumare signed a five-year contract with the Foxes but his spell at the King Power Stadium may consist of only one season.