Crystal Palace bound Cheick Doucoure is just waiting for his visa to be granted before completing his move to Selhurst Park.

Doucoure was pursued enthusiastically by Crystal Palace this summer and their efforts are now close to bearing fruit.

The midfielder is close to completing a move to Selhurst Park and he is reported to have cost Crystal Palace an amount to the tune of £18m.

However, the deal is not close yet and the midfielder has still not arrived in England to close out the signing.

Doucoure is still waiting for his visa to arrive but he is expected to receive it on Wednesday, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

After receiving his visa the midfielder will travel to England, but Crystal Palace have already got a head start in terms of his medical.

Part of his medical has already been completed in France and it appears the midfielder will undergo the rest of it after coming to England.

Last season Doucoure played every match he could for Lens, proving to be a reliable presence in midfield for the French team and Crystal Palace will be hoping he has the same impact in the Premier League.