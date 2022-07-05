Richarlison is set to report for pre-season training with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports News.

The Brazil international was Everton’s top scorer in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, recording eleven goals and five assists in 33 appearances.

Richarlison, who can and has played all across the forward line, completed a move to Spurs earlier this summer for potentially as much as £60m.

Everton finished the season four points above the relegation zone whereas an Antonio Conte-led resurgence saw Tottenham book their place in next season’s Champions League by finishing in fourth place ahead of north London rivals Arsenal.

The Brazilian will fly into the UK tonight and meet his new team-mates when reporting for pre-season fitness training tomorrow.

The 25-year-old will be unavailable to play in Tottenham’s opening fixture against Southampton after receiving a one-match ban and £25,000 fine for throwing a flare back into the crowd last season.

The versatile forward was Spurs’ fifth signing this summer after Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster and Josh Keeley.

It remains to be seen if Richarlison can make the jump in quality that comes with playing in the Champions League next season.