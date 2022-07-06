Vinicius Souza’s agents have refuted claims that the Celtic target has all but sealed a move to join PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The Hoops are in the market for midfield reinforcements given the departures of Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton this summer upon the expiry of their contracts.

Souza spent the 2021/22 season on loan at KV Mechelen from City Football Group side Lommel, making 35 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals, laying on one assist, earning eleven cautions and one sending off along the way.

Celtic and Fenerbahce were the first sides linked with the midfield enforcer, with other teams joining the queue soon enough.

All the suitors are being made to wait by the City Football Group while they delay making a concrete decision regarding the midfielder’s future as he trains with Manchester City.

It had been suggested that it was all but certain he would be joining PSV Eindhoven, but his agents have told Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad that such talk is wide of the mark.

The news could leave the door open for Celtic to remain in the running to land Souza during this summer’s transfer window.

Celtic’s search for a serial ball-winner led them to the former Flamengo youth product, who moved to Lommel in the summer of 2020.

The club may be hopeful that they could still pull off the signing of the Brazilian midfielder ahead of the season opener against Aberdeen.