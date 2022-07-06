Leeds United are closing in on sealing a long-term deal for Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord and they have agreed to include a release clause in his contract, it has been claimed in the player’s native Colombia.

The Whites have already seen Kalvin Phillips exit Elland Road this summer and they could see another key player leaving the club in Raphinha.

Spanish giants Barcelona and a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are all keen on the Brazilian and Leeds are preparing for life without him.

The Whites have zeroed in on Feyenoord star Sinisterra as a potential replacement for Raphinha and they have reached an agreement over a £21m deal for him in addition to add-on payments.

Sinisterra is set to have a medical ahead of his move to Elland Road and he is tipped to sign a long-term deal at the club.

And the Colombian’s entourage have also managed to negotiate a release clause in their client’s prospective deal to be signed at Leeds, according to Colombia journalist Pipe Sierra.

Feyenoord have also managed to include a sell-on clause in the deal to allow Sinisterra to join Leeds, which will ensure they get part of any fee the Yorkshire club receive through his departure.

Leeds are expected to wrap up Sinisterra’s move before the weekend while they are also closing in on snapping up Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig.