Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in Flamengo star Pedro Santos this summer to add to their striking options, it has been claimed in Italy.

Pedro has been with Flamengo since January 2020 and has been in fine goalscoring form for the Brazilian club.

Since his transfer to Flamengo, Pedro has scored 42 goals in two-and-a-half seasons and in that time he has also lifted the Brazilian league title.

Pedro has previous experience of European football, though a spell with Fiorentina was a disappointing one, and he could get the chance to impress again in Europe.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are taking an interest in the Brazilian striker, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Newly-promoted Serie A club Monza are also following the striker and could provide the competition for the two London clubs.

In his previous spell in the Italian top flight, with Fiorentina in the 2019/20 season, the striker made only four appearances and did not play in total even 60 minutes.

Pedro has so far in his senior career only played for clubs whose names start with F and he has a contract that lasts until the end of 2025 with Flamengo.