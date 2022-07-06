Leeds United have joined Rangers in the race for Stoke City star Josh Tymon, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Tymon was almost a permanent fixture for Stoke at the back last season as he missed only two games in the Championship.

His defensive displays have seen him garner the attention of Rangers, as the Glasgow club aim to improve in the back over the summer.

Rangers have added John Souttar and have renewed the contract of Connor Goldson in the defensive department, but they are still in the market for reinforcement.

The Gers have competition though as Leeds are now claimed to have joined them in the hunt for Tymon as Jesse Marsch looks to reshape his squad.

In addition to Leeds, Norwich City are also interested in Tymon, providing for yet more possible competition for Rangers.

Tymon has a contract until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen if he moves away from Stoke this summer.

The left-back has been with the Potters since the summer of 2017 but with clubs like Rangers and Leeds keen, he could be on the move.