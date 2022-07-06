Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers on loan, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Wales international was a bit-part player at Leeds last term and missed the end of the season due to a thigh injury.

He has been deemed surplus to requirements by Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and the club have been looking to move him on this summer.

Several Championship clubs including Sheffield United showed an interest in him but he is close to joining London side QPR.

Roberts is finalising his loan move to Loftus Road and is currently being put through a medical by the west London outfit.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and the forward is in London to complete the move.

Once he comes through a medical, the Welshman will sign a loan contract and spend next season at QPR.

Roberts still has two years left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether he has a future at the club once he returns to Leeds next year.