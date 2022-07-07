Manchester United are insistent that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale despite contrary claims, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he wants to leave the club just a season after he returned to Old Trafford last summer.

The 37-year-old wants to play for a club who can win the Champions League next season and does not believe Manchester United will be competing for the top trophies soon.

There are suggestions that Manchester United have accepted the fact that the striker will not be at Old Trafford in the upcoming campaign.

But it has been claimed that the Red Devils are still insisting that the striker is not for sale this summer.

They stressed that the Portuguese still has a year left on his contract and they expect him to be at Old Trafford next season.

Ronaldo has not returned for pre-season training citing family reasons and it is uncertain that he will travel with the Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour on Friday.

Chelsea are interested in signing him as part of their new owner’s plans to bring in an icon this summer.

But for the moment, Manchester United are still not open to letting the veteran forward leave.