Nottingham Forest are closing in on sealing a swoop for Omar Richards as they have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for his services, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Tricky Trees have been busy on the transfer front this summer as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League in more than two decades.

Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis has strongly backed boss Steve Cooper in the market and have already roped in four new signings.

Cooper has been keen on bolstering his options at left-back this summer and identified Bayern Munich star Richards as his top target.

Nottingham Forest have been in talks with the German giants over a move for the 24-year-old and they have now reached an agreement.

The Premier League new boys are closing in on adding Richards to their ranks as they are set to secure his signature from Bayern Munich for a fee in the €10m range.

Cooper is also set to have another full-back at his disposal as Nottingham Forest have agreed on a deal with Liverpool for right-back Neco Williams for around €20m.

With the additions of Richards and Williams, the Nottinghamshire giants are set to take their spending this summer to around €70m with further signings expected in the ongoing window.