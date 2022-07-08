Steven Bergwijn has admitted that moving to Ajax from Tottenham Hotspur represents a significant step in the right direction for him amidst his search for regular first team football.

Bergwijn recorded four goals and two assists from 32 appearances in all competitions for Spurs during the 2021/22 season, but played fewer than 900 minutes overall.

The 24-year-old winger, who can play on either flank but is most at home on the left, has joined the Dutch champions for an Eredivisie record fee of €31.25m and signed a five-year contract.

Bergwijn played for the Ajax youth teams between 2005 and 2011, when he made the switch to PSV Eindhoven and eventually made his way to the first team at the Philips Stadion.

The returning winger maintains that he was happy to play for Ajax during his younger days and is equally happy to be back, relishing the challenge of proving his worth once more.

“As a little boy I was always happy to be here, because Ajax is a big club of course. Then I made that switch, but I’m just as happy to come back again”, Bergwijn told Ajax TV.

“I am now back with my family and now I have to prove myself again.”

Bergwijn admits that things did not go to plan at Tottenham and stated that knowing Ajax were interested in his services was a major boost.

“I got sidetracked at Tottenham and of course I wanted to play. And if you can go back and Ajax shows interest, then that is definitely a step forward for me”, he added.

“Ajax always play attractive football and are doing well in the Champions League and that is also important to me.

“This allows me to show myself on a higher stage.”

Bergwijn would have had his game time limited further had he stayed with Tottenham following the additions of Richarlison and Ivan Perisic to the Spurs attack.

Knowing he has to play regularly to stand a chance of selection for the final 26 to play in the World Cup in Qatar, Bergwijn decided to return to the Eredivisie champions.