Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong’s name was not up for discussion when Chelsea held talks with Barcelona on Thursday.

De Jong has been the priority target for Erik ten Hag all summer and Manchester United have an agreement in place over an initial €65m fee with Barcelona.

But Barcelona owe around €20m in deferred payments to the Dutchman and that is currently holding up the negotiations.

There were claims made this week that Chelsea are trying to hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of the midfielder and new Blues owner Ted Boehly did meet Barcelona officials on Thursday.

But according to Spanish sports daily Marca, De Jong’s name was not on the table when Boehly sat down with the Barcelona hierarchy.

The discussions were centred on Barcelona’s interest in taking Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta out of Chelsea.

De Jong was not discussed between the two sides despite talk Chelsea want him.

And it has been claimed that the midfielder is not entertaining a move to Chelsea.

If he has to leave Barcelona, De Jong would only consider a move to Manchester United due to Ten Hag’s presence at Old Trafford.