Former Arsenal star defender Bacary Sagna has expressed the hope that Newcastle United’s star winger Allan Saint-Maximin might one day sign for the Gunners.

Saint-Maximin made 37 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season for Newcastle, scoring five goals and laying on five assists.

More than his attacking output, it is the 25-year-old’s style of play that caught Sagna’s eye with the infusion of different skills and tricks delighting his countryman.

Though a difficult player to defend against, Sagna is aware that representing Arsenal would be a step up for Saint-Maximin and feels that he might not get to play every week for the Gunners should he sign for them, a potential sticking point.

“The one player I really like, but I’m not sure Arsenal could sign him because he would want to play every game, is Allan Saint-Maximin”, Sagna told Lord Ping.

“I really like this player a lot. I love the way he plays – with so many tricks and skills – he is a nightmare for any defender.”

Sagna labelled the former French Under-21 international ‘a joy to watch’ and claimed that he would bring a different skill-set to the pitch in a Gunners shirt were he to pull it on at some point in his career.

“I would love to see him play for Arsenal because it is a joy to watch him play and I think he would provide a spark and something different in the squad”, he added.

“He is a player that can electrify a match, a stadium and make the difference.

“I would love to see him wearing an Arsenal shirt.”

Signing Saint-Maximin will not be an easy task given that his current employers are flush with cash following their recent takeover and in no mind to sell the winger, who has a contract with the Magpies until the summer of 2026.