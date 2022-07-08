Southampton striker Che Adams is one of the forward options Nottingham Forest are considering but the Saints are unlikely to sell him, according to the Daily Express.

Nottingham Forest are making a splash in the market ahead of their first season back in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

They are on their way to wrapping up a deal to sign Omar Richards from Bayern Munich and Steve Cooper wants to add another forward to his squad as well.

Nottingham Forest are looking at a number of strikers with Cooper believed to be keen to bring in someone with Premier League experience.

And it has been claimed Adams is one of the forwards Nottingham Forest are considering in the ongoing transfer window.

Adams has two years left on his Saints contract and scored seven times in the Premier League last season.

He has remained a big part of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans and it is suggested that Southampton do not want to sell him.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest make a concrete offer to land the Scotland international this summer.