Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has emerged as a potential target for Serie A giants Roma this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zaha has been open to leaving Crystal Palace in recent years, but has been consistently priced out of a move by the south London club.

But with only a year left on his contract, Crystal Palace could be forced to make a decision if an offer arrives on their table for the attacker.

And it has been claimed that he could have an option to leave England in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are interested in signing the forward ahead of next season.

Zaha is being considered as an option by the Serie A giants and Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign the former Manchester United winger.

The Portuguese knows the player from his time in England and is in favour of trying to sign him.

Zaha may also be likely to be open to a move given the fact that he wants to play in Europe and Roma are in next season’s Europa League.