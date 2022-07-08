Southampton are presently leading the race for Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore, with a view to signing the 21-year-old on loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

A Burkina Faso international, Kabore is in the middle of a two-year long loan spell at Troyes in Ligue 1 and now faces being recalled to England well ahead of time.

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have already had a £17m bid turned down by the Cityzens for the defender.

The 21-year-old played an important role as Troyes managed to stave off relegation during the 2021/22 season, making 32 appearances in all competitions, registering two assists, seven cautions and two sending offs, with his performances catching the attention of the Southampton hierarchy.

Now at the head of the queue interested in the services of the youngster, the Saints hope they can sign Kabore from the Etihad following the arrivals of Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia earlier this summer.

The Saints are in the market for reinforcements on the right side of the defence after the long-term injury suffered by Tino Livramento.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is also expected to join the Saints as they continue their summer rebuild under Ralph Hasenhuttl with an emphasis on blending youth to the experience currently within the squad.

Kabore is contracted to the reigning English champions until the summer of 2025, but first team chances under Pep Guardiola might continue to be rare with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo ahead of him in the pecking order.