Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains cool on the prospect of signing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and he is not a target for him at the moment, according to the Independent.

Ronaldo has communicated to Manchester United that he wants to leave the club this summer as he wants to continue to play in the Champions League.

Chelsea’s new owners have been left intrigued at the prospect of signing him and his name has been discussed with Jorge Mendes, the super-agent who represents Ronaldo.

However, the owner is not willing to saddle Tuchel with players he does not want and has left the decisions in the market to be made by the Chelsea manager.

And it has been claimed that the German is not too keen on pursuing a deal for the veteran forward.

The Chelsea boss is not warming up to the idea of signing the striker at this stage of the transfer window.

A final decision has not been made, but Ronaldo is not a target for Tuchel at the moment.

Ronaldo’s agent has been trying to find a new club but has received a lukewarm response from several outfits.

It has been claimed that Ronaldo’s absence from Manchester United’s pre-season preparations is due to personal reasons and is not an action to force his way out of the club.