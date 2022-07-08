Clement Lenglet is not expected to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season tour of South Korea as he will not get his visa in time, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs are closing in on securing a season-long loan deal for the centre-back from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Lenglet arrived in England and spent Thursday night at the on-site hotel at Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground.

The Frenchman is currently being put through his medical paces as Spurs close in on formalising a deal for him.

Tottenham were looking to complete a deal for Lenglet inside 24 hours so as to ensure he will be part of the squad that jets to South Korea for their pre-season tour.

However, Lenglet will not be joining Tottenham in South Korea as he is not expected to sort out his visa in time.

Spurs’ players are set to have their virus screening today and fly out to South Korea at the weekend.

Conte has been keen to have Lenglet at his disposal as soon as possible but as it stands, they will only be able to link up following their South Korea trip.