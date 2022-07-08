Alan Judge has stressed that West Ham United have landed a gem in his former Ipswich Town team-mate Flynn Downes and is excited to see him paired with Declan Rice in the Hammers’ midfield.

Downes, a defensive midfielder signed from Swansea City, is the Hammers’ third capture of the summer following the arrivals of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes and Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The former England Under-20 international joined the London Stadium outfit for an initial sum of £9m that could rise to £14m if certain clauses are met, and signed a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

Former Republic of Ireland star Judge believes that if the Hammers can keep hold of England international Rice, they might be able to avail themselves of the services of a potentially stellar pairing in the engine room.

“West Ham have a diamond and if they keep hold of Declan Rice – what a midfield partnership that could be”, Judge told The Athletic.

“I played with Declan in the three games that he played for the Republic of Ireland and he was unbelievable.

“I have a similar feeling about Flynn’s potential.”

Judge believes that Downes will take to the Premier League like a duck to water and says that he can get even better under David Moyes’ watchful eye.

“I don’t think he’ll have any issues adjusting to the Premier League”, he added.

“What impressed me most is how strong he is on the ball. I tip him to get even better.

“He will learn so much under Moyes and Mark Warburton.”

Downes made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Swans in the 2021/22 season, scoring one goal, laying on two assists, accumulating eleven cautions and one sending off.