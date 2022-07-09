Barcelona are looking to pay Leeds United the fee for Raphinha in instalments, but do not want to make their first payment until next year, according to talkSPORT.

The Catalans have been looking to snap up Raphinha for some time now, having reached an agreement with the player on personal terms.

Raphinha is also on the transfer radar of several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, who have agreed to a fee with Leeds over a move for the player.

But the Brazilian has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou despite interest from elsewhere and it has been claimed Barcelona are closing in on agreeing a fee with Leeds for him.

Barcelona are debt-ridden at present and have been looking to pull some financial levers to raise funds for player recruitment, while they continue to negotiate a swoop for Raphinha with Leeds.

The fee Barcelona are prepared to offer the Whites for Raphinha is believed to be lower than that Chelsea have tabled for him, and the Catalans are also looking to structure the deal as instalments.

And the Blaugrana are looking to only make the first part of their payment for Raphinha next year as they continue to deal with their financial situation.

Although Leeds have roped in Luis Sinisterra as a potential replacement for Raphinha, they still have plans to make further signings this summer including a striker and it remains to be seen whether they will agree to Barcelona’s preferred method to pay for the Brazilian’s services.