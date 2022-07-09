Bristol Rovers face a wait to see what Newcastle United decide on loaning out Elliot Anderson as the Magpies want to look at him in friendlies, according to the Chronicle.

Anderson shone on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and played a key role as Joey Barton’s men bounced back to League One at the first time of asking.

Gas boss Joey Barton wants Anderson back for next season, while there are a host of other sides, including Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town, who are also looking to land him on loan.

However, they face a wait to discover whether Newcastle are prepared to sanction another loan.

Newcastle want to have a look at the 19-year-old over the course of several friendly games in pre-season before taking a call on his future.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe could choose to keep Anderson inside the building to use in the Premier League.

The midfielder found the back of the net eight times in 21 outings in League Two for Bristol Rovers last term, as well as providing five assists for his team-mates.

Anderson will be looking to continue his development next term, whether that is on loan or still at Newcastle.