Celtic star Ismaila Soro is edging close to a loan switch to Portuguese side Arouca, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Soro joined Celtic in the summer of 2020 but has not become a regular starter so far in his time at Glasgow.

Under manager Ange Postecoglou last season, Soro managed just one start in the Scottish Premiership and his total appearances did not exceed 20.

Now Celtic are open to letting him leave on loan and it seems the midfielder is close to doing so ahead of next season.

Primeira Liga side Arouca are in advanced talks to sign the midfielder on loan this summer as they look to expand their midfield options.

Arouca did escape relegation last season but they came close to the drop and they are looking to improve next term.

Serbian side Partizan Belgrade were claimed to be lining up a loan move for Soro but it now appears his destiny for next season lies with Arouca.

Soro has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024 with the Hoops and it remains to be seen if a buy-out clause is included in the loan deal.