Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Nathan Ake but are still some way away from matching Manchester City’s asking price for his signature, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The new Blues owners are backing boss Thomas Tuchel strongly in the market and they are closing in on securing the services of winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a £45m fee, in addition to add-on payments.

However, Sterling is not the only Citizens star Chelsea are keen on snapping up this summer as they also have centre-back Ake on their wish list.

Chelsea have seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave Stamford Bridge this summer and Ake is one of the centre-backs they are keen to bring in to fill the vacant spots in their defence.

The Londoners have reached an agreement over personal terms with the Dutchman but a deal is yet to be finalised.

Manchester City are seeking £45m for Ake’s services, a figure which is some way away from Chelsea’s current valuation of the player.

Chelsea are set to jet to the United States for their pre-season tour and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line for Ake in time for him to also be part of the trip, but they still have some work left to do.

In addition to Ake, Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde and Kalidou Koulibaly are the centre-backs currently on Chelsea’s transfer radar.