Chelsea striker Armando Broja is not flying out with the Blues squad to America today, amid interest from both Everton and West Ham United, according to the Guardian.

Broja caught the eye while on loan at Southampton last term and his future is under the scanner during the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea have held off making a decision on what to do with Broja, but that has not stopped clubs being willing to snap him up.

Both Everton and West Ham are interested in capturing Broja this summer and the striker is not travelling with the Chelsea squad to America today.

It is suggested that Broja could link up with the Blues next week.

The striker clocked 32 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton over the course of last term.

Chelsea have let Romelu Lukaku depart on loan this summer, heading to Inter, and are being linked with a number of forward options, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will decide he wants to keep hold of Broja, or is happy to let him go.