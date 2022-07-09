Robin Koch has hailed Leeds United new boy Tyler Adams as a top player and stressed he is a good person off the pitch as well.

The Whites swooped to snap up Adams from RB Leipzig this summer as a replacement for Kalvin Philips, who left for Premier League champions Manchester City in a big money move.

Adams put pen-to-paper on a five-year-deal at Elland Road and has reunited with Jesse Marsch, who also was his coach at the Red Bull Arena for a short spell.

Leeds centre-back Koch has lauded Adams as a top player and insists the club have done a great job in terms of player recruitment this summer.

Koch added that he is also impressed with how good of a person Adams is off the pitch and believes all the new signings will significantly improve Leeds as a club.

Asked about his thoughts on new boy Adams, Koch told German daily Bild: “Of course. I’m happy with all the reinforcements.

“The club did a great job.

“Tyler in particular has often shown what he can do in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig.

“He’s a top player and from what I can tell from the first few days, he’s also a top guy.

“He and the other newcomers will strengthen our team enormously.”

Adams will be looking to settle into life in Yorkshire as soon as possible as he gears up for his first taste of Premier League football.