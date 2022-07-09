Tottenham Hotspur new boy Richarlison has outlined his wish to make history with Spurs with the help of his manager and team-mates.

After being crucial in helping Everton to avoid the drop last season, Richarlison arrives at a club that finished at the other end of the table and are participating in the Champions League next season.

He is already Tottenham’s fourth permanent first team signing of the summer and joins a side that manager Antonio Conte is looking to shape into a highly successful team.

Richarlison admitted that his first reaction to hearing about Tottenham’s interest was disbelief and he continued to have butterflies in his stomach even after arriving at his new stadium and meeting his team-mates.

The Brazilian star revealed his goal with Tottenham is to be a part of an historic side along with his manager and his fellow players.

“I’m very happy for this moment”, Richarlison was quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

“I remember when I was in Brazil and the offer from Tottenham came I couldn’t believe it.

“And after I signed the contract, even more so because it feels like a dream.

“When I arrived here it gave me chills in my stomach to see my new team-mates and a new home.

“I hope to make history here in this shirt.

“And now it’s about working with the great coach I have, with my great team-mates too and make history in that shirt.”

One thing that Spurs fans have been thirsting for has been trophies and they will be hoping that Richarlison can make history by helping them win a few.