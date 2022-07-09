Leeds United could agree the final details of a deal to sell Raphinha to Barcelona at any moment, with the player potentially to arrive in Spain next week.

Barcelona want to sign Raphinha and the player also wants to make the move to Spain, with interest from Arsenal and Chelsea not having deterred him.

The Catalan club are struggling with raising enough money to land their transfer targets though and it seemed Raphinha would end up at Stamford Bridge.

The saga is progressing though and Barcelona have an understanding with Leeds, with talks now in their final stage and an agreement possible at any time, according to Spanish daily SPORT.

Talks have accelerated to such an extent that it is claimed Raphinha could land in Barcelona at the start of next week.

He would be expected to put pen to paper to a five-year contract.

Losing Raphinha will be a blow for Leeds, but the club are prepared to grant him his wish to leave and have already signed another winger in Luis Sinisterra.

Barcelona’s capture of Raphinha is also not related to whether or not Ousmane Dembele signs a new contract.