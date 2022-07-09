Nottingham Forest still consider Wolverhampton Wanderers star Morgan Gibbs-White as a primary target, despite interest from Everton, according to The Athletic.

Gibbs-White had a stellar campaign on loan at Sheffield United last term in the Championship, but he is likely to play in the Premier League next season.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is keen to keep him at Molineux, even though the Midlands club are open to selling him amidst interest from a clutch of rival top flight clubs.

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are keen on Gibbs-White, while they are joined by Crystal Palace and most recently Everton in their admiration for him.

However, despite fresh interest from the Toffees, the Tricky Trees still have Gibbs-White on top of their transfer wish list.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper wants to add an attacking midfielder to his squad and the 22-year-old remains his top choice, despite increasing competition for his signature.

In addition to Gibbs-White, Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien is another midfielder the Nottinghamshire giants are currently chasing.

All eyes will be on where Gibbs-White will end up playing next season with no fewer than three top flight clubs currently on his tail.