Rangers are closing in on securing Rabbi Matondo’s services from Schalke and he is expected to fly to Glasgow imminently to undergo his medical.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been looking to revamp his attack this summer with the club’s latest signing being forward Tom Lawrence.

But Van Bronckhorst wants more depth up front and has zeroed in on Schalke winger Matondo, who also has other suitors.

The Welshman spent last season away on loan at Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge and managed to impress; Rangers are keen on taking him to Scotland on a permanent basis.

Following talks, Rangers have reached an agreement with Schalke over a move for the 21-year-old for €3m.

And according to German broadcaster Sport 1, Matondo is now on the cusp of securing a move away to Ibrox as he is expected to jet to Glasgow to undergo his medical soon.

Matondo is tipped to land in Scotland within the next 24 hours in order to prove his fitness ahead of earning the light blues shirt.

In addition to Lawrence, defender John Souttar and striker Antonio Colak are Rangers’ new signings so far into the window, with Matondo set to be the fourth name on that list.