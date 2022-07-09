Rangers held off competition from West Bromwich Albion to obtain the signature of new signing Tom Lawrence, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lawrence has become Rangers’ third signing of the summer window, joining on a free transfer from Derby County as the Gers improve their attacking options.

Rangers have already signed John Souttar and Antonio Colak this summer as they bid to improve ahead of next season and compete to win the Scottish Premiership.

However, Rangers were not alone in their interest in Lawrence over the summer and they had to beat competition from England’s second tier.

West Brom wanted Lawrence this summer and Rangers had to endure competition from them before getting to sign him.

Lawrence played and impressed in the Championship last season and it was enough for West Brom to covet his services.

Nonetheless, Rangers have won the race and they will be hoping he can replicate his performances at Ibrox.

Even as Derby faced problems on and off-the-pitch last season, Lawrence made 38 appearances in the Championship and found the back of the net eleven times, in addition to providing five assists.