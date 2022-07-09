Southampton are looking at a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Japhet Tanganga this summer, according to Sky Sports News, amid Bournemouth making a push for him.

An academy product of the Tottenham academy, Tanganga made his first team debut for Spurs in the 2019/20 season.

However, he has struggled to break into the team and injuries have not helped his case, with his last one in January this year putting him out for the rest of the season.

He could depart Tottenham in the summer on loan for more game-time and to develop further as he could be left sitting on the bench at Spurs next term.

Southampton have taken an interest in taking the Tottenham defender on loan, but they only join a host of clubs who are considering making a move for him.

Serie A duo Napoli and AC Milan are also interested, with the Italian champions having already tried their hand at taking him on loan in January.

Napoli, on the other hand, could see Kalidou Koulibaly leave this summer, with Chelsea one of the clubs linked, and could look into pursuing Tanganga if that possibility becomes reality.

In addition, Southampton’s local rivals Bournemouth are also interested in taking him on loan and have held talks with Tottenham.

It remains to be seen if the Tottenham defender leaves in the upcoming season.