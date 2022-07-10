Steven Sessegnon believes the onus is on him to do big things during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic, following his move to the club from Fulham.

Sessegnon spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Plymouth Argyle after playing for the reserves at the start of the campaign as Fulham secured automatic promotion to the Premier League under Marco Silva’s stewardship.

The versatile right-back has found game time hard to come by at Craven Cottage, with the Cottagers looking at loan spells as a way for him to kick on with his development.

Sessegnon is now targeting playing 40 games or more with Charlton next season and hopes that having joined the club for pre-season will help with that endeavour.

He admits that the coming campaign is huge for him as he looks to achieve.

“I’m a full-back at heart, right-footed. I’ve been brought in [at Charlton] to play left-back but if I’m ever needed at right-back then it’s an easy switchover”, Sessegnon told the South London Press.

“So it’s not a problem, wherever I play. This season is massive for me. It’s a big year for me to hit big numbers.

“Hopefully I get up to 40, or more, games this season. That’s a big aim that I’ve been trying to reach for a long time.

“I’m hoping it helps that I’m at a club from the very beginning, where in the past I’ve only had six months or half a season [on loan].

“Now I’m here and can start with the club in pre-season, that’s even better.”

Charlton finished last season in 13th place in League One and will hope that new manager Ben Garner will be successful at leading them back to the Championship.