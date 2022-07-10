Junior Firpo has expressed his strong belief that Leeds United will have a much better Premier League run in the upcoming season compared to the struggles they had last term.

The Whites only managed to secure their top flight status on the final day of last season, as they finished 17th.

Injuries to key players and lack of squad depth all played a part in Leeds’ struggles last term, which also saw the dismissal of a much-loved manager in Marcelo Bielsa.

Firpo, who was playing his first season in the Premier League, was one of the players that struggled throughout the campaign, but he is now forecasting a much better season for his team.

The full-back is of the view that Leeds have done well in terms of player recruitment so far this summer, and believes that will give them a big boost to put together a much better campaign than last term.

Asked whether he thinks this season will be his year and better than the last one, Firpo was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It will be better, 100 per cent.

“It can’t be worse.

“I don’t know if it will be my season or not but I have a good feeling in the team, the signings that they are bringing in and the environment that is growing.

“I think people know how important it is what we achieved last season to stay in the league so I think this will be a really good season for all of us.”

Leeds have already added no fewer than six new stars to their ranks, but saw a key player in Kalvin Phillips leave Elland Road, and could still see another in Raphinha exit as well.