MK Dons have put in a bid for Portsmouth target Colby Bishop, but are some way short of meeting Accrington Stanley’s asking price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Stanley attacker Bishop is attracting interest following a season in which he found the back of the net on eleven occasions in 41 League One outings, while also providing four assists.

Accrington are prepared to cash in on the Nottingham-born goal-getter, but are clear their asking price for his services must be met.

Portsmouth hold an interest in taking Bishop to Fratton Park, but it is MK Dons who have made a concrete move.

The Dons have slapped in an offer for Bishop, but the bid is claimed to be on the low side.

Accrington will need MK Dons to improve their bid for Bishop if they are to agree to let him move on.

Portsmouth are sure to be watching proceedings and it remains to be seen if they follow MK Dons in putting in an offer.

Bishop, 25, is entering the final year of his contract at Accrington, for whom he has clocked over 120 appearances across all competitions since joining.