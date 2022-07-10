Ipswich Town director of performance Andy Rolls has revealed that travelling more than a day early to matches away was not the best idea he has come up with given it did not work when they tried it out.

The Tractor Boys fell short when pushing for promotion last season and one of the challenges the club continually need to face involves where they are located, with a trip to Plymouth requiring a 300-mile journey and Accrington sitting 260 miles away.

Heading away earlier was a scheme that was tried for a few away fixtures that involved long-distance travel under former manager Paul Cook.

Rolls confessed to thinking it was a brilliant scheme, but as it turned out, there were no visible benefits at all to on-the-pitch performances.

The plan was modified a little but still did not bring the success hoped for and that led to current manager Kieran McKenna abandoning it altogether.

“Where we are based is an amazing part of the country, but the only game you can travel to on the day is Cambridge – and that’s still an hour down the road”, Rolls told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“We tried under Paul Cook to go to places like Plymouth and Accrington, the real long ones, on the Thursday and stay two nights.

“I thought it was a really good idea, but the majority of the players hated it.

“We did it two or three times and didn’t win any of them.

“So then we tried to travel early on the Friday for a bit with mixed fortunes.

“Now we leave a bit later under Kieran.”

Ipswich finished the 2021/22 season in League One in eleventh place under McKenna and will look to return to the Championship come the end of the next campaign.