Raphinha is fighting to join Barcelona from Leeds United, but there is no agreement between the two clubs yet, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has a number of options this summer as he looks to leave Elland Road, but it is Barcelona that appeal to him the most.

Barcelona have been struggling with their finances, making signing new players tough and affording Leeds’ asking price for Raphinha even tougher.

They have been helped hugely though by Raphinha, who has made it clear that he wants to move to the Camp Nou.

He is now pushing Leeds to agree a deal with Barcelona and is fighting for his switch to Spain.

Barcelona improved their proposal for Raphinha recently, but Leeds are yet to give the green light to the deal.

The Whites though are planning for life without Raphinha and have already brought in Luis Sinisterra from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Chelsea remain keen on Raphinha, while Arsenal had a bid turned down earlier this summer, but the player is desperate to join Barcelona.