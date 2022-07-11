AC Milan are now offering a package which is in excess of €30m for the signature of Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere.

Club Brugge attacking midfielder De Ketelaere is a wanted man this summer, with both AC Milan and Leeds looking to snap him up.

Leeds are tipped to step up their efforts to land the Belgian once they sell Raphinha, but AC Milan are taking the opportunity to push hard for an agreement with Club Brugge now.

AC Milan have not put an agreement in place with Club Brugge yet, but according to Sky Italia, their package is now €28m plus a further €3m in bonus payments.

The Rossoneri are hoping the proposal will be enough to convince Club Brugge to sell.

De Ketelaere already has an understanding on personal terms with the Rossoneri and is claimed to prefer a move to the Italian giants.

AC Milan must thrash out an agreement with Club Brugge though.

And it remains to be seen when Leeds will press the accelerator in the transfer chase in the coming days to rival AC Milan.