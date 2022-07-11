Jurgen Klopp has shed some light on Liverpool’s transfer activity this summer, particularly the conspicuous absence of a new midfield signing.

After interest in Aurelien Tchouameni came to naught following the France international’s decision to join reigning European champions Real Madrid, the Reds have decided against signing another midfielder.

Liverpool moved swiftly to replace the outgoing Sadio Mane with Darwin Nunez, with the other incomings this summer being Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Klopp admitted a lot of people think not signing any new midfielders is a cause for concern, but he sought to end those fears and pointed to Harvey Elliott, Carvalho and Tyler Morton, all of whom he termed incredible talents in the middle of the park and could, in effect, make the same impact as a new signing.

“I know that people think we should have signed a midfielder”, Klopp said on Sky Sports.

“Actually, we have, because people immediately forget that Harvey Elliott, he was our best player in the first four matches of the last season, then he got a bad injury.

“We brought in Fabio Carvalho, who is incredibly interesting.

“Tyler Morton may definitely [make] the next step, played for us good games, but on 6, he’s actually an 8, so when you see him in training, absolutely exceptional.”

Klopp exuded praise for the rest of his midfielders, some of whom suffered injuries early in the last campaign, but added that when fully fit and firing, they offer everything he wants from his midfield, namely creativity, hard work and box-to-box capability.

“We have then all the other boys.

“In the beginning of the season, we struggled a bit.

“Hendo was injured a little bit, then Thiago, Naby and all these kind of things”, he added.

“If they all stay fit we have just incredible football players there and all you need: creativity, hardworking, box-to-box and we just have to use it in the right way.”

Liverpool played every available fixture in the calendar during the 2021/22 season, but fell short in both the Premier League and the Champions League, though they won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.