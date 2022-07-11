Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish has backed Alex Lowry to make a strong case for regular involvement in the team at Rangers over the course of the coming campaign.

The attacking midfielder made seven first team appearances for the Gers in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, scoring and assisting twice each.

Currently in Portugal on their pre-season tour, Rangers have lost midfield lynchpin Joe Aribo to Southampton this summer.

With Aribo departing there could be further opportunities in midfield and Dalglish thinks the fact Lowry is in Portugal with Rangers gives the youngster a good chance to stake his claim.

“Alex Lowry decided to extend his deal with Rangers, and right now he is in Portugal, with a chance to show Giovanni van Bronckhorst that he is ready to step up and play regular first-team football”, Dalglish wrote in his Sunday Post column.

“He showed on a few occasions last season that he is talented and has a good mentality.

“He now needs to move that up a level, and that’s exactly what he’ll be trying to do.”

Lowry is also comfortable on either wing, versatility being a trait he shares with Aribo, who had to take up as many as five different roles last season, including leading the line towards the end of the campaign.

Rangers will start their season with a trip to Livingston, followed by the third qualifying round fixtures for next season’s Champions League.