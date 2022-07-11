Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has had a conversation with Gateshead representatives about sending Magpies players there on loan, according to Chronicle Live.

Gateshead are a club that have a close relationship with Newcastle as the two teams are located not far from each other.

The National League side already have Dan Langley on loan from the Magpies this summer as he signed a season-long loan deal earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, Tom Allan has also signed on for the fifth tier side after being released by Newcastle this summer.

Now it seems the collaboration may continue further as Howe has sat down with representatives of Gateshead to discuss sending players there on loan.

It seems the Newcastle boss is impressed by the style of play employed by Gateshead, who are currently coached by former Magpies star Mike Williamson.

Last season the club sent a number of players on loan to the fourth division but they did not venture into non-league.

With the Magpies manager liking their style of play and Langley already going there on loan, there is a chance more players could head to the fifth tier side this summer after the talks.