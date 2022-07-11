Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, despite talk he is looking to leave the club.

Ronaldo has not reported back for pre-season training or headed on to the club’s trip to Thailand, with Manchester United insisting it is for personal reasons.

Speculation has run rampant that Ronaldo wants to leave the club and it has even been claimed that Manchester United are prepared to sell him.

However, Ten Hag stressed that Ronaldo is not for sale this summer and revealed that Ronaldo has not told him anything about leaving Old Trafford.

The Manchester United boss is focusing only on next season and he is eager to work with Ronaldo and achieving success with him.

“He hasn’t told me this”, Ten Hag said in a press conference, when asked about Ronaldo wanting to go.

“I have read about it, but as I say Cristiano is not for sale.

“We are planning for next season, and that’s it.

“I am looking forward to working with him.

“We want success together.”

Manchester United, and now Ten Hag, maintain he is not for sale, but that has not stopped the speculation from swirling and he has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Napoli.