Everton are gearing up to slap in an offer to sign Newcastle United target Armando Broja from Chelsea on a permanent basis, according to the Northern Echo.

The Toffees sanctioned an exit for Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur last month and now are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

Chelsea star Broja has emerged as one of their top targets, but they face strong completion from a number of Premier League rivals, including Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

The Magpies want to sign Broja on an initial loan deal as they want to spent the majority of their remaining transfer budget on a possible move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

However, Everton want to sign Broja permanently and have communicated their desire to do so to his club Chelsea.

And the Merseyside giants are preparing to table an official offer for the Albanian as they look to beat off competition for his signature.

Newcastle are keeping close tabs on Broja’s situation at Stamford Bridge, while the Blues have decided to not include him in their primary squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Magpies are willing to agree to Chelsea’s demands in terms of a loan deal for Broja, but it remains to be seen whether they will have him as an option if Everton slap in a bid for him.