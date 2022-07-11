David Prutton is of the view that Tyler Adams has a lot of similarities to Kalvin Phillips, the player he replaced at Leeds United, including his aggressive mindset, which will help him to bring smiles to the Whites faithful.

The Whites roped in Adams last week from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig as a replacement for Phillips, who joined Premier League champions Manchester City.

Adams have big boots to fill at Elland Road, as Phillips was one of Leeds’ key players in recent campaigns, during which he earned the adoration of the Whites faithful.

Former Leeds star Prutton can see a lot of similarities between Adams and Phillips, although the American is a different type of player to the England international.

But Prutton has backed Adams to bring a lot of smiles to the Leeds fans as he has an aggressive mindset, not different to Phillips, who showcased it during his years playing in the middle of the park in all-white.

“There’s just a lot about him that I really like and I am not trying to set him up with too much expectation for fans who think he isn’t Kalvin”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But structurally you can see he is a replacement for Kalvin even though he is a different type of player to Kalvin but maybe not of a different mindset because Kalvin was as aggressive as they come.

“There are a lot of similarities and I think he is a player that will bring smiles to Leeds United fans’ faces when they see him in the flesh in terms of where the club is going next.”

In addition to Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Darko Gyabi and Marc Roca are the other signings Leeds have made in midfield, with further incomings in attack also expected this summer.