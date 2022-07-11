Leeds United are looking to intensify their interest in a swoop for Club Brugge man Charles De Ketelaere once they confirm the sale of Raphinha to Barcelona, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian is edging closer to ending his two-year stint at Elland Road with Barcelona making significant progress in their efforts to snap him up.

Barcelona held discussions with the Leeds hierarchy over the weekend as they look to secure the signature of their top winger target Raphinha and the Whites have omitted him from their pre-season tour of Australia.

Leeds and the player want to resolve his future as soon as possible, while they have already roped in Luis Sinisterra as a potential replacement for him.

However, Leeds want to bring in more options in attack and their top target is Club Brugge star De Ketelaere, who is also wanted at Serie A champions AC Milan.

It has been claimed that the Italian giants are in advanced talks to snap the Belgian up, with the player also keen to join them.

But Leeds will step up their interest in De Ketelaere once they seal the sale of Raphinha to Barcelona.

The Yorkshire giants are yet to reach a full agreement with the Catalans over a deal for Raphinha but positive talks in recent days are pointing towards a transfer being completed soon.

It remains to be seen whether De Ketelaere will remain an option for Leeds by the time Raphinha’s exit is confirmed as they face strong competition for his services from AC Milan.