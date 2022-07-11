Leeds United have not yet received an official bid from Barcelona for Raphinha, despite the Catalans verbally offering a package worth €72m on Sunday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Raphinha has made clear to Leeds that he wants to join Barcelona above other interested clubs and the Whites are hoping to be able to grant his wish.

However, the Catalans have financial issues and have found affording the Brazil international to be complicated.

They are on the home stretch though and made a verbal offer worth up to €72m on Sunday, which should open the door for the transfer to happen.

However, Leeds have yet to receive the official proposal reflecting the bid from Barcelona.

The Yorkshire giants are waiting for the proposal, which is a key step for the deal to proceed.

Raphinha remains optimistic he will be able to seal a switch to the Camp Nou and has an agreement in place with Barcelona.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also admirers of Raphinha, but they are aware that he is prioritising a move to Barcelona.