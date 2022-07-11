Marseille have slapped in a bid for West Ham United target Justin Kluivert, but Roma are holding out for a higher fee for him.

The Hammers have so far bolstered their defensive and midfield options this summer with new signings, while boss David Moyes is keen to add more depth to his attacking department.

West Ham have been on the lookout for potential targets in attack and Roma star Kluivert has caught their eye.

The London outfit have tested the water over the possibility of taking Kluivert to England, with Roma open to letting him leave in the ongoing window.

However, Kluivert also has suitors other than West Ham this summer, with Ligue 1 giants Marseille keen on a swoop for him.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Les Phoceens have tabled a bid in the €10m range for Kluivert’s signature.

But Roma are yet to agree to sell the Dutchman to Marseille as they are looking for an offer close to their valuation of €12m for him.

West Ham have not made any concrete moves for Kluivert so far and as it remains to be seen where he ends up.